Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round result
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - English Premier League results on Monday Blackburn Rovers 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Sunday Aston Villa 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Fulham 2 Sunderland 1 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Everton 0 Saturday5 Arsenal 3 Norwich City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 37 27 5 5 90 27 86 2 Manchester United 37 27 5 5 88 33 86 3 Arsenal 37 20 7 10 71 47 67 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 9 9 64 41 66 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 37 19 8 10 55 48 65 6 Chelsea 36 17 10 9 62 41 61 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 14 11 12 47 39 53 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 37 14 10 13 48 49 52 9 Liverpool 36 13 10 13 43 38 49 10 West Bromwich Albion 37 13 8 16 43 49 47 11 Sunderland 37 11 12 14 45 45 45 12 Swansea City 37 11 11 15 43 51 44 13 Norwich City 37 11 11 15 50 66 44 14 Stoke City 37 11 11 15 34 51 44 15 Wigan Athletic 37 10 10 17 39 60 40 16 Aston Villa 37 7 17 13 37 51 38 17 Queens Park Rangers 37 10 7 20 41 63 37 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 37 10 5 22 44 75 35 R19 Blackburn Rovers 37 8 7 22 47 76 31 R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 5 10 22 38 79 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)