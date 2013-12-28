Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 28
Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 1
Cardiff City 2 Sunderland 2
Hull City 6 Fulham 0
Manchester City 1 Crystal Palace 0
Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1
West Ham United 3 West Bromwich Albion 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 19 13 2 4 54 21 41
2 Arsenal 18 12 3 3 36 18 39
3 Chelsea 18 11 4 3 33 18 37
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 18 11 3 4 43 21 36
-------------------------
5 Everton 18 9 7 2 29 17 34
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 19 10 4 5 32 22 34
7 Newcastle United 18 10 3 5 29 23 33
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 4 5 19 24 31
9 Southampton 18 7 6 5 25 18 27
10 Hull City 19 6 5 8 22 23 23
11 Swansea City 19 5 6 8 24 25 21
12 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 18 26 21
13 Aston Villa 19 5 5 9 18 25 20
14 Norwich City 19 5 4 10 16 32 19
15 West Bromwich Albion 19 3 9 7 22 27 18
16 Cardiff City 19 4 6 9 15 30 18
17 Crystal Palace 19 5 1 13 12 28 16
-------------------------
18 Fulham 19 5 1 13 19 41 16
19 West Ham United 19 3 6 10 18 28 15
20 Sunderland 19 3 5 11 15 32 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 29
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)