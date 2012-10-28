Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3
Everton 2 Liverpool 2
Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, October 27
Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 1
Manchester City 1 Swansea City 0
Reading 3 Fulham 3
Stoke City 0 Sunderland 0
Wigan Athletic 2 West Ham United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 9 7 1 1 21 9 22
2 Manchester United 9 7 0 2 24 13 21
3 Manchester City 9 6 3 0 18 9 21
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 2 2 17 13 17
-------------------------
5 Everton 9 4 4 1 17 11 16
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 9 4 3 2 14 6 15
7 Fulham 9 4 2 3 19 14 14
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
8 West Ham United 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
10 Newcastle United 9 3 4 2 11 13 13
11 Swansea City 9 3 2 4 14 13 11
12 Liverpool 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
13 Stoke City 9 1 6 2 8 9 9
14 Sunderland 8 1 6 1 6 8 9
15 Wigan Athletic 9 2 2 5 10 16 8
16 Norwich City 9 1 4 4 7 18 7
17 Aston Villa 9 1 3 5 7 14 6
-------------------------
18 Reading 8 0 4 4 11 17 4
19 Southampton 9 1 1 7 14 26 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation