Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 18
Arsenal 0 Sunderland 0
Fulham 5 Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 5
Reading 1 Stoke City 1
West Bromwich Albion 3 Liverpool 0
West Ham United 1 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fulham 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
1 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
3 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
6 Reading 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
8 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan Athletic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
18 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 19
Wigan Athletic v Chelsea (1230)
Manchester City v Southampton (1500)
Monday, August 20
Everton v Manchester United (1900)