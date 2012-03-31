Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Saturday. Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 4 Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 2 Norwich City 1 Manchester City 3 Sunderland 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Arsenal 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Bolton Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 30 23 4 3 74 27 73 2 Manchester City 31 22 5 4 75 25 71 3 Arsenal 31 18 4 9 62 41 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 7 7 53 35 55 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 53 36 53 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 30 14 8 8 44 42 50 7 Everton 31 12 7 12 32 32 43 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 30 11 9 10 36 31 42 9 Sunderland 31 11 8 12 42 37 41 10 Swansea City 30 10 9 11 34 36 39 11 Fulham 31 10 9 12 39 42 39 12 Norwich City 31 10 9 12 42 49 39 13 Stoke City 31 10 8 13 29 43 38 14 West Bromwich Albion 31 10 6 15 36 43 36 15 Aston Villa 30 7 12 11 33 42 33 16 Bolton Wanderers 30 9 2 19 36 60 29 17 Blackburn Rovers 30 7 7 16 43 62 28 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 7 17 35 54 28 19 Wigan Athletic 31 6 10 15 29 55 28 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 5 7 19 33 68 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 1 Newcastle United v Liverpool (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500) Monday, April 2 Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United (1900)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.