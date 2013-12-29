UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 29 Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1 Everton 2 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Stoke City 0 Saturday, December 28 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 1 Cardiff City 2 Sunderland 2 Hull City 6 Fulham 0 Manchester City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 West Ham United 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 19 13 3 3 37 18 42 2 Manchester City 19 13 2 4 54 21 41 3 Chelsea 19 12 4 3 35 19 40 ------------------------- 4 Everton 19 10 7 2 31 18 37 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 19 11 3 5 44 23 36 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 19 10 4 5 32 22 34 7 Tottenham Hotspur 19 10 4 5 22 24 34 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 19 10 3 6 29 24 33 9 Southampton 19 7 6 6 26 20 27 10 Hull City 19 6 5 8 22 23 23 11 Swansea City 19 5 6 8 24 25 21 12 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 18 29 21 13 Aston Villa 19 5 5 9 18 25 20 14 Norwich City 19 5 4 10 16 32 19 15 West Bromwich Albion 19 3 9 7 22 27 18 16 Cardiff City 19 4 6 9 15 30 18 17 Crystal Palace 19 5 1 13 12 28 16 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 19 5 1 13 19 41 16 19 West Ham United 19 3 6 10 18 28 15 20 Sunderland 19 3 5 11 15 32 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.