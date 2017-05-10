Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 10 Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 35 27 3 5 75 29 84 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77 3 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 66 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 65 7 Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 12 9 14 41 45 45 9 Leicester City 35 12 7 16 45 54 43 10 Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 42 11 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42 12 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42 13 Stoke City 36 10 11 15 39 52 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40 15 Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38 17 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 35 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34 R19 Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 28 R20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 12 Everton v Watford (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900) Saturday, May 13 Manchester City v Leicester City (1130) Bournemouth v Burnley (1400) Middlesbrough v Southampton (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) Stoke City v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100) West Ham United v Liverpool (1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530) Monday, May 15 Chelsea v Watford (1900)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.