Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Middlesbrough 0 Watford 1
Southampton 3 Burnley 1
Saturday, October 15
Arsenal 3 Swansea City 2
Bournemouth 6 Hull City 1
Chelsea 3 Leicester City 0
Crystal Palace 0 West Ham United 1
Manchester City 1 Everton 1
Stoke City 2 Sunderland 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 8 6 1 1 19 8 19
2 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 19 9 19
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 3 0 13 4 18
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 18 10 16
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
-------------------------
6 Everton 8 4 3 1 12 6 15
7 Manchester United 7 4 1 2 13 8 13
-------------------------
8 Southampton 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
9 Crystal Palace 8 3 2 3 11 9 11
10 Watford 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
11 Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 12 12 11
12 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
13 Leicester City 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
14 Burnley 8 2 1 5 6 12 7
15 West Ham United 8 2 1 5 9 17 7
16 Hull City 8 2 1 5 8 20 7
17 Middlesbrough 8 1 3 4 7 11 6
-------------------------
18 Stoke City 8 1 3 4 7 16 6
19 Swansea City 8 1 1 6 8 15 4
20 Sunderland 8 0 2 6 6 15 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1900)