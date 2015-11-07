Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
AFC Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 2 Watford 1
Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 1 Swansea City 0
Stoke City 1 Chelsea 0
Sunderland 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 1 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 11 8 1 2 26 9 25
2 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 21 8 25
3 Leicester City 12 7 4 1 25 20 25
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 12 7 3 2 17 8 24
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 12 6 3 3 23 16 21
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 5 1 19 9 20
7 Southampton 12 5 5 2 19 13 20
-------------------------
8 Everton 12 4 5 3 20 16 17
9 Liverpool 11 4 5 2 12 12 17
10 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 12 11 16
11 Watford 12 4 4 4 11 12 16
12 Stoke City 12 4 4 4 10 12 16
13 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 2 6 10 16 14
14 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
15 Norwich City 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
16 Chelsea 12 3 2 7 16 23 11
17 Newcastle United 12 2 4 6 13 22 10
-------------------------
18 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 2 8 12 25 8
19 Sunderland 12 1 3 8 13 26 6
20 Aston Villa 11 1 1 9 10 20 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)