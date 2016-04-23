April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 23 AFC Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 4 Aston Villa 2 Southampton 4 Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 2 Manchester City 4 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 34 21 10 3 59 33 73 2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 19 11 4 64 25 68 3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 66 34 64 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 34 18 9 7 58 34 63 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 8 9 42 30 59 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 34 14 14 6 57 43 56 7 Liverpool 34 15 10 9 58 45 55 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 35 15 9 11 49 37 54 9 Chelsea 34 12 11 11 53 46 47 10 Stoke City 35 13 8 14 37 51 47 11 Everton 34 9 14 11 53 48 41 12 Watford 34 11 8 15 33 40 41 13 AFC Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 42 61 41 14 Swansea City 34 10 10 14 34 45 40 15 West Bromwich Albion 34 10 10 14 31 42 40 16 Crystal Palace 35 10 9 16 36 45 39 17 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 33 7 9 17 39 57 30 19 Newcastle United 35 7 9 19 38 64 30 R20 Aston Villa 35 3 7 25 25 69 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)