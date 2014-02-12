Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 12
Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0
Fulham 2 Liverpool 3
Newcastle United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4
Stoke City 1 Swansea City 1
Tuesday, February 11
Cardiff City 0 Aston Villa 0
Hull City 0 Southampton 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Chelsea 1
West Ham United 2 Norwich City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 17 6 3 48 21 57
2 Arsenal 26 17 5 4 48 26 56
3 Manchester City 25 17 3 5 68 27 54
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 26 16 5 5 66 32 53
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 5 6 36 32 50
-------------------------
6 Everton 25 12 9 4 37 26 45
7 Manchester United 26 12 6 8 41 31 42
-------------------------
8 Southampton 26 10 9 7 37 29 39
9 Newcastle United 26 11 4 11 32 38 37
10 Swansea City 26 7 7 12 33 36 28
11 West Ham United 26 7 7 12 28 33 28
12 Aston Villa 26 7 7 12 27 36 28
13 Hull City 26 7 6 13 25 31 27
14 Stoke City 26 6 9 11 27 41 27
15 Crystal Palace 25 8 2 15 18 34 26
16 Norwich City 26 6 7 13 19 39 25
17 West Bromwich Albion 26 4 12 10 30 38 24
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 25 6 6 13 25 38 24
19 Cardiff City 26 5 7 14 19 44 22
20 Fulham 26 6 2 18 26 58 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 12
Everton v Crystal Palace (1945) Postponed
Manchester City v Sunderland (1945) Postponed