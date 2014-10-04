Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 4 Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 2 Hull City 2 Crystal Palace 0 Leicester City 2 Burnley 2 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 3 Stoke City 1 Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 19 7 16 2 Manchester City 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 3 Southampton 6 4 1 1 11 4 13 ------------------------- 4 Swansea City 7 3 2 2 10 8 11 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 6 2 4 0 11 7 10 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 7 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 4 9 10 ------------------------- 8 Hull City 7 2 3 2 11 11 9 9 Leicester City 7 2 3 2 11 12 9 10 Manchester United 6 2 2 2 11 9 8 11 Sunderland 7 1 5 1 8 7 8 11 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 13 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 14 Crystal Palace 7 2 2 3 10 12 8 15 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 16 West Ham United 6 2 1 3 10 10 7 17 Everton 6 1 3 2 12 14 6 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 7 0 4 3 7 14 4 19 Burnley 7 0 4 3 3 10 4 20 Queens Park Rangers 6 1 1 4 4 13 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 5 Manchester United v Everton (1100) Chelsea v Arsenal (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1305) West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1515)