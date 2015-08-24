Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0
Sunday, August 23
Everton 0 Manchester City 2
Watford 0 Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chelsea 3
Saturday, August 22
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0
Norwich City 1 Stoke City 1
Sunderland 1 Swansea City 1
West Ham United 3 AFC Bournemouth 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
2 Leicester City 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
3 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
3 Manchester United 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
-------------------------
5 Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
7 Everton 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
10 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
11 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
12 Watford 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
13 AFC Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
14 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
15 Stoke City 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
15 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
17 Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
18 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
19 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
20 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation