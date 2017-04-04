Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 4 Burnley 1 Stoke City 0 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Everton 1 Watford 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69 2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 18 8 3 57 21 62 3 Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 56 32 58 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 28 15 6 7 58 36 51 7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 31 12 8 11 39 40 44 9 Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37 10 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36 11 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 36 12 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35 13 Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34 14 Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34 15 West Ham United 30 9 6 15 41 54 33 16 Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31 17 Swansea City 30 8 4 18 36 63 28 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27 19 Middlesbrough 29 4 11 14 20 33 23 20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Arsenal v West Ham United (1845) Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Chelsea v Manchester City (1900) Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900) Saturday, April 8 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130) Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.