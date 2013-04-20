April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 20
Fulham 0 Arsenal 1
Norwich City 2 Reading 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Stoke City 2
Sunderland 1 Everton 0
Swansea City 0 Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 1
West Ham United 2 Wigan Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 33 26 3 4 75 35 81
2 Manchester City 32 20 8 4 58 27 68
3 Arsenal 34 18 9 7 65 35 63
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 32 18 7 7 64 33 61
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58
-------------------------
6 Everton 34 14 14 6 51 38 56
7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 13 6 14 43 44 45
9 Swansea City 33 10 12 11 43 42 42
10 West Ham United 34 11 9 14 40 47 42
11 Fulham 34 10 10 14 44 52 40
12 Southampton 34 9 12 13 47 54 39
13 Norwich City 34 8 14 12 33 53 38
14 Sunderland 34 9 10 15 38 45 37
15 Stoke City 34 8 13 13 30 41 37
16 Newcastle United 34 10 7 17 43 60 37
17 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 33 8 7 18 37 60 31
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 4 12 18 29 56 24
20 Reading 34 5 9 20 37 65 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 21
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, April 22
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)