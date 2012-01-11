Jan 11 Result and standings from the English
Premier League on Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 20 15 3 2 56 16 48
2 Manchester United 20 14 3 3 49 20 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 14 3 3 38 20 45
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 20 11 4 5 39 25 37
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 20 11 3 6 36 28 36
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 20 9 7 4 24 18 34
7 Newcastle United 20 9 6 5 29 25 33
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 22 31 29
9 Norwich City 20 6 7 7 30 35 25
10 Sunderland 20 6 6 8 27 23 24
11 Everton 20 7 3 10 20 24 24
12 Swansea City 20 5 8 7 20 23 23
13 Fulham 20 5 8 7 22 26 23
13 Aston Villa 20 5 8 7 22 26 23
15 West Bromwich Albion 20 6 4 10 19 28 22
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 5 11 22 36 17
17 Queens Park Rangers 20 4 5 11 19 35 17
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 20 5 1 14 25 43 16
19 Wigan Athletic 20 3 6 11 18 41 15
20 Blackburn Rovers 20 3 5 12 29 43 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 14
Aston Villa v Everton (1500)
Blackburn Rovers v Fulham (1500)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1500)
Liverpool v Stoke City (1500)
Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Sunday, January 15
Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers (1330)
Swansea City v Arsenal (1600)
Monday, January 16
Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)