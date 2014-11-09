Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Sunderland 1 Everton 1
Swansea City 2 Arsenal 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Stoke City 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 2
Saturday, November 8
Burnley 1 Hull City 0
Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2
Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0
Queens Park Rangers 2 Manchester City 2
Southampton 2 Leicester City 0
West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 11 9 2 0 28 11 29
2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25
3 Manchester City 11 6 3 2 22 12 21
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 19 14 18
-------------------------
5 Swansea City 11 5 3 3 15 11 18
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 11 4 5 2 19 13 17
7 Manchester United 11 4 4 3 17 14 16
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 11 4 4 3 13 15 16
9 Stoke City 11 4 3 4 12 13 15
10 Everton 11 3 5 3 20 18 14
11 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 14 15 14
12 Tottenham Hotspur 11 4 2 5 14 16 14
13 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 4 4 13 15 13
14 Sunderland 11 2 6 3 12 19 12
15 Hull City 11 2 5 4 13 15 11
16 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11
17 Crystal Palace 11 2 3 6 14 20 9
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 11 2 3 6 11 18 9
19 Queens Park Rangers 11 2 2 7 11 22 8
20 Burnley 11 1 4 6 6 19 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation