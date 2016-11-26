Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
Burnley 1 Manchester City 2
Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Hull City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Leicester City 2 Middlesbrough 2
Liverpool 2 Sunderland 0
Swansea City 5 Crystal Palace 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 13 10 1 2 29 10 31
2 Liverpool 13 9 3 1 32 14 30
3 Manchester City 13 9 3 1 29 12 30
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 12 7 4 1 25 12 25
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 6 1 19 10 24
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
7 Everton 12 5 4 3 16 14 19
-------------------------
8 Watford 12 5 3 4 17 20 18
9 West Bromwich Albion 13 4 5 4 17 16 17
10 Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 14 16 15
11 Southampton 12 3 5 4 12 12 14
12 Burnley 13 4 2 7 12 21 14
13 Leicester City 13 3 4 6 16 22 13
14 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
15 Middlesbrough 13 2 6 5 12 15 12
16 Crystal Palace 13 3 2 8 21 26 11
17 West Ham United 12 3 2 7 13 23 11
-------------------------
18 Hull City 13 3 2 8 11 28 11
19 Swansea City 13 2 3 8 16 26 9
20 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 12 23 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Watford v Stoke City (1200)
Arsenal v Bournemouth (1415)
Manchester United v West Ham United (1630)
Southampton v Everton (1630)