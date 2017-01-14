Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 14 Burnley 1 Southampton 0 Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 West Ham United 3 Crystal Palace 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 43 14 45 3 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 29 9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 27 33 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25 12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 26 35 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 24 34 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15 20 Swansea City 21 4 3 14 23 49 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 15 Everton v Manchester City (1330) Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.