Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 1
Arsenal 2 Cardiff City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Norwich City 1
Fulham 2 West Ham United 1
Liverpool 2 Hull City 0
Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Southampton 0 Chelsea 3
Stoke City 1 Everton 1
Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1
Swansea City 2 Manchester City 3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 20 14 3 3 39 18 45
2 Manchester City 20 14 2 4 57 23 44
3 Chelsea 20 13 4 3 38 19 43
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 20 12 3 5 46 23 39
-------------------------
5 Everton 20 10 8 2 32 19 38
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 24 25 37
7 Manchester United 20 10 4 6 33 24 34
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 20 10 3 7 29 25 33
9 Southampton 20 7 6 7 26 23 27
10 Hull City 20 6 5 9 22 25 23
11 Aston Villa 20 6 5 9 19 25 23
12 Stoke City 20 5 7 8 19 30 22
13 Swansea City 20 5 6 9 26 28 21
14 West Bromwich Albion 20 4 9 7 23 27 21
15 Norwich City 20 5 5 10 17 33 20
16 Fulham 20 6 1 13 21 42 19
17 Cardiff City 20 4 6 10 15 32 18
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 20 5 2 13 13 29 17
19 West Ham United 20 3 6 11 19 30 15
20 Sunderland 20 3 5 12 15 33 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation