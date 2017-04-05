April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Arsenal 3 West Ham United 0
Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1
Hull City 4 Middlesbrough 2
Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 2
Southampton 3 Crystal Palace 1
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Tuesday, April 4
Burnley 1 Stoke City 0
Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0
Manchester United 1 Everton 1
Watford 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72
2 Tottenham Hotspur 30 19 8 3 60 22 65
3 Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 60
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 30 17 7 6 57 34 58
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54
7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 31 12 8 11 39 40 44
9 Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 37
10 Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37
11 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36
12 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 36
13 Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35
14 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35
15 West Ham United 31 9 6 16 41 57 33
16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31
17 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 30
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 28
19 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 23
20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)
Manchester City v Hull City (1400)
Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400)
Stoke City v Liverpool (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)
Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)
Sunday, April 9
Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Monday, April 10
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)