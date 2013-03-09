Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 9 Norwich City 0 Southampton 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Sunderland 1 Reading 1 Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 28 23 2 3 68 31 71 2 Manchester City 28 17 8 3 51 24 59 3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 6 6 49 33 54 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 28 15 7 6 56 30 52 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 28 13 8 7 53 32 47 ------------------------- 6 Everton 28 11 12 5 44 35 45 7 West Bromwich Albion 29 13 4 12 40 38 43 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 53 34 42 9 Swansea City 29 10 10 9 40 36 40 10 Fulham 28 8 9 11 39 44 33 11 Stoke City 28 7 12 9 26 33 33 12 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 41 33 13 Norwich City 29 7 12 10 27 45 33 14 Sunderland 29 7 9 13 32 41 30 15 Newcastle United 28 8 6 14 38 49 30 16 Southampton 29 6 10 13 39 51 28 17 Aston Villa 29 6 9 14 28 54 27 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 28 6 6 16 33 55 24 19 Reading 29 5 8 16 35 56 23 20 Queens Park Rangers 29 4 11 14 24 45 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 10 Newcastle United v Stoke City (1500) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.