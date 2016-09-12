Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, September 12 Sunderland 0 Everton 3 Sunday, September 11 Swansea City 2 Chelsea 2 Saturday, September 10 Arsenal 2 Southampton 1 Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Burnley 1 Hull City 1 Liverpool 4 Leicester City 1 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 Middlesbrough 1 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Ham United 2 Watford 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11 4 12 2 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 3 Everton 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 7 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 ------------------------- 8 Hull City 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 9 Middlesbrough 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 10 Watford 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 11 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 12 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 13 Swansea City 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 14 Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 14 Burnley 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 16 Leicester City 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 17 West Ham United 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 ------------------------- 18 Southampton 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 19 Sunderland 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 20 Stoke City 4 0 1 3 2 10 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.