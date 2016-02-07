Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 7
AFC Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2
Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1
Saturday, February 6
Aston Villa 2 Norwich City 0
Liverpool 2 Sunderland 2
Manchester City 1 Leicester City 3
Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Southampton 1 West Ham United 0
Stoke City 0 Everton 3
Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Watford 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 25 15 8 2 47 27 53
2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 9 3 45 19 48
3 Arsenal 25 14 6 5 39 22 48
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 25 14 5 6 47 26 47
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 25 11 8 6 32 22 41
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 25 10 9 6 38 29 39
7 Southampton 25 10 7 8 33 24 37
-------------------------
8 Everton 25 8 11 6 46 34 35
9 Liverpool 25 9 8 8 32 36 35
10 Watford 25 9 6 10 27 27 33
11 Stoke City 25 9 6 10 24 31 33
12 Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 26 30 32
13 Chelsea 25 7 9 9 33 35 30
14 West Bromwich Albion 25 7 8 10 23 32 29
15 AFC Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 29 41 28
16 Swansea City 25 6 9 10 24 33 27
17 Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 26 44 24
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 25 6 5 14 28 48 23
19 Sunderland 25 5 5 15 30 49 20
20 Aston Villa 25 3 7 15 20 40 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation