April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 28
Arsenal 3 Newcastle United 0
Sunday, April 27
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2
Liverpool 0 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 4 Cardiff City 0
Saturday, April 26
Fulham 2 Hull City 2
Manchester United 4 Norwich City 0
Southampton 2 Everton 0
Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Swansea City 4 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 36 25 5 6 96 46 80
2 Chelsea 36 24 6 6 69 26 78
3 Manchester City 35 24 5 6 93 35 77
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 36 22 7 7 65 41 73
-------------------------
5 Everton 36 20 9 7 57 36 69
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 20 6 10 52 49 66
-------------------------
7 Manchester United 35 18 6 11 60 40 60
-------------------------
8 Southampton 36 14 10 12 52 45 52
9 Newcastle United 36 14 4 18 39 57 46
10 Stoke City 36 11 11 14 39 50 44
11 Crystal Palace 36 13 4 19 28 43 43
12 Swansea City 36 10 9 17 51 52 39
13 Hull City 35 10 7 18 36 45 37
14 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 38 49 37
15 West Bromwich Albion 35 7 15 13 42 54 36
16 Aston Villa 35 9 8 18 36 53 35
17 Sunderland 35 8 8 19 37 57 32
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 36 8 8 20 28 60 32
19 Fulham 36 9 4 23 37 79 31
20 Cardiff City 36 7 9 20 31 69 30
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation