Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Liverpool 1 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 1 Arsenal 1 Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Saturday, September 22 Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0 Southampton 4 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 0 Everton 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Reading 0 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Fulham 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 9 2 13 2 Manchester United 5 4 0 1 12 6 12 3 Everton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 ------------------------- 4 West Bromwich Albion 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 5 2 3 0 9 2 9 ------------------------- 6 Fulham 5 3 0 2 12 7 9 7 Manchester City 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 ------------------------- 8 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 8 6 8 9 West Ham United 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 10 Newcastle United 5 2 2 1 6 6 8 11 Swansea City 5 2 1 2 10 7 7 12 Sunderland 4 0 4 0 4 4 4 13 Stoke City 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 14 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 15 Wigan Athletic 5 1 1 3 5 10 4 16 Southampton 5 1 0 4 9 15 3 17 Norwich City 5 0 3 2 2 8 3 ------------------------- 18 Liverpool 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 19 Queens Park Rangers 5 0 2 3 3 11 2 20 Reading 4 0 1 3 4 9 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation