UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 Arsenal 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 0 Southampton 1 Reading 0 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 3 Swansea City 3 Norwich City 4 Wigan Athletic 2 Queens Park Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 15 12 0 3 37 21 36 2 Manchester City 15 9 6 0 28 11 33 3 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 2 5 28 23 26 ------------------------- 5 West Bromwich Albion 16 8 2 6 24 21 26 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 16 6 6 4 26 16 24 7 Everton 15 5 8 2 25 19 23 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 16 6 5 5 26 21 23 9 Stoke City 16 5 8 3 14 12 23 10 West Ham United 15 6 4 5 19 17 22 11 Norwich City 16 5 7 4 17 24 22 12 Liverpool 15 4 7 4 19 18 19 13 Fulham 15 4 5 6 25 26 17 14 Newcastle United 15 4 5 6 17 21 17 15 Southampton 16 4 3 9 22 32 15 16 Aston Villa 16 3 6 7 12 23 15 17 Wigan Athletic 16 4 3 9 17 30 15 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 15 2 7 6 14 21 13 19 Reading 15 1 6 8 19 28 9 20 Queens Park Rangers 16 0 7 9 13 29 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 9 Manchester City v Manchester United (1330) Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) West Ham United v Liverpool (1600) Monday, December 10 Fulham v Newcastle United (2000)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.