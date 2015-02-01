Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 1
Arsenal 5 Aston Villa 0
Southampton 0 Swansea City 1
Saturday, January 31
Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1
Hull City 0 Newcastle United 3
Liverpool 2 West Ham United 0
Manchester United 3 Leicester City 1
Stoke City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Sunderland 2 Burnley 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 23 16 5 2 52 20 53
2 Manchester City 23 14 6 3 46 23 48
3 Manchester United 23 12 7 4 39 22 43
-------------------------
4 Southampton 23 13 3 7 37 17 42
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 23 12 6 5 44 25 42
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 4 7 35 30 40
7 Liverpool 23 11 5 7 33 27 38
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 35 27 36
9 Swansea City 23 9 6 8 27 30 33
10 Stoke City 23 9 5 9 26 28 32
11 Newcastle United 23 8 6 9 29 35 30
12 Everton 23 6 8 9 31 34 26
13 Crystal Palace 23 5 8 10 25 34 23
14 Sunderland 23 4 11 8 21 33 23
15 West Bromwich Albion 23 5 7 11 20 32 22
16 Aston Villa 23 5 7 11 11 30 22
17 Burnley 23 4 8 11 21 38 20
-------------------------
18 Hull City 23 4 7 12 20 33 19
19 Queens Park Rangers 23 5 4 14 24 42 19
20 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 21 37 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation