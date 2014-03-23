Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 23 Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Southampton 2 Saturday, March 22 Cardiff City 3 Liverpool 6 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0 Everton 3 Swansea City 2 Hull City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 5 Fulham 0 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Liverpool 30 20 5 5 82 38 65 3 Manchester City 28 20 3 5 76 27 63 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 30 19 5 6 53 34 62 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56 ------------------------- 6 Everton 29 15 9 5 43 30 54 7 Manchester United 30 15 6 9 48 34 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 30 14 4 12 38 40 46 9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45 10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37 11 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34 12 Hull City 30 9 6 15 32 37 33 13 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 14 West Ham United 30 8 7 15 32 40 31 15 Swansea City 30 7 8 15 40 46 29 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 28 6 7 15 26 44 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.