April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League after Monday's match
Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester United 2
Sunday, April 1
Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Swansea City 1
Saturday, March 31
Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 4
Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Fulham 2 Norwich City 1
Manchester City 3 Sunderland 3
Queens Park Rangers 2 Arsenal 1
Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Bolton Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 31 24 4 3 76 27 76
2 Manchester City 31 22 5 4 75 25 71
3 Arsenal 31 18 4 9 62 41 58
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 7 7 56 36 58
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 53 36 53
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 31 15 8 8 46 42 53
7 Everton 31 12 7 12 32 32 43
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 31 11 9 11 36 33 42
9 Sunderland 31 11 8 12 42 37 41
10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 39 42 39
11 Swansea City 31 10 9 12 35 39 39
12 Norwich City 31 10 9 12 42 49 39
13 Stoke City 31 10 8 13 29 43 38
14 West Bromwich Albion 31 10 6 15 36 43 36
15 Aston Villa 30 7 12 11 33 42 33
16 Bolton Wanderers 30 9 2 19 36 60 29
17 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 7 17 35 54 28
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 31 7 7 17 43 64 28
19 Wigan Athletic 31 6 10 15 29 55 28
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 5 7 19 33 68 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation