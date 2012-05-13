Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday. Chelsea 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Everton 3 Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Norwich City 2 Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 2 Bolton Wanderers 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Fulham 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Arsenal 3 Wigan Athletic 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester City 38 28 5 5 93 29 89 2 Manchester United 38 28 5 5 89 33 89 3 Arsenal 38 21 7 10 74 49 70 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 38 20 9 9 66 41 69 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 38 19 8 11 56 51 65 6 Chelsea 38 18 10 10 65 46 64 ------------------------- 7 Everton 38 15 11 12 50 40 56 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 38 14 10 14 47 40 52 9 Fulham 38 14 10 14 48 51 52 10 West Bromwich Albion 38 13 8 17 45 52 47 11 Swansea City 38 12 11 15 44 51 47 12 Norwich City 38 12 11 15 52 66 47 13 Sunderland 38 11 12 15 45 46 45 14 Stoke City 38 11 12 15 36 53 45 15 Wigan Athletic 38 11 10 17 42 62 43 16 Aston Villa 38 7 17 14 37 53 38 17 Queens Park Rangers 38 10 7 21 43 66 37 ------------------------- R18 Bolton Wanderers 38 10 6 22 46 77 36 R19 Blackburn Rovers 38 8 7 23 48 78 31 R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 5 10 23 40 82 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.