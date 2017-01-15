Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 15 Everton 4 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1 Saturday, January 14 Burnley 1 Southampton 0 Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 West Ham United 3 Crystal Palace 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 43 14 45 3 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 49 24 45 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 21 11 7 3 32 20 40 7 Everton 21 9 6 6 32 23 33 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 29 9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 27 33 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25 12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 26 35 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 24 34 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15 20 Swansea City 21 4 3 14 23 49 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.