Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace 4 Hull City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 1 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Saturday, May 13 Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1 Manchester City 2 Leicester City 1 Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 2 Stoke City 1 Arsenal 4 Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2 Friday, May 12 Everton 1 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87 2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 80 3 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 72 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 69 6 Manchester United 36 17 14 5 52 29 65 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 45 9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45 11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43 12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 42 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41 14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41 15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40 16 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40 17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38 ------------------------- R18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34 R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28 R20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 24 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 15 Chelsea v Watford (1900)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.