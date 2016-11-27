Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 27
Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 1
Manchester United 1 West Ham United 1
Southampton 1 Everton 0
Watford 0 Stoke City 1
Saturday, November 26
Burnley 1 Manchester City 2
Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Hull City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Leicester City 2 Middlesbrough 2
Liverpool 2 Sunderland 0
Swansea City 5 Crystal Palace 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 13 10 1 2 29 10 31
2 Liverpool 13 9 3 1 32 14 30
3 Manchester City 13 9 3 1 29 12 30
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 13 8 4 1 28 13 28
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 6 1 19 10 24
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 13 5 5 3 18 15 20
7 Everton 13 5 4 4 16 15 19
-------------------------
8 Watford 13 5 3 5 17 21 18
9 West Bromwich Albion 13 4 5 4 17 16 17
10 Southampton 13 4 5 4 13 12 17
11 Stoke City 13 4 4 5 14 19 16
12 Bournemouth 13 4 3 6 15 19 15
13 Burnley 13 4 2 7 12 21 14
14 Leicester City 13 3 4 6 16 22 13
15 Middlesbrough 13 2 6 5 12 15 12
16 West Ham United 13 3 3 7 14 24 12
17 Crystal Palace 13 3 2 8 21 26 11
-------------------------
18 Hull City 13 3 2 8 11 28 11
19 Swansea City 13 2 3 8 16 26 9
20 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 12 23 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation