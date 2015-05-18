May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
West Bromwich Albion 3 Chelsea 0
Sunday, May 17
Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1
Swansea City 2 Manchester City 4
Saturday, May 16
Burnley 0 Stoke City 0
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 3
Queens Park Rangers 2 Newcastle United 1
Southampton 6 Aston Villa 1
Sunderland 0 Leicester City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Hull City 0
West Ham United 1 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 37 25 9 3 70 31 84
2 Manchester City 37 23 7 7 81 38 76
3 Arsenal 36 21 8 7 67 35 71
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 37 20 9 8 62 37 69
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 37 18 8 11 51 42 62
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 18 7 12 57 53 61
-------------------------
7 Southampton 37 18 6 13 54 31 60
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 37 16 8 13 46 48 56
9 Stoke City 37 14 9 14 42 44 51
10 Everton 37 12 11 14 48 49 47
11 West Ham United 37 12 11 14 44 45 47
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 9 16 46 51 45
13 West Bromwich Albion 37 11 11 15 37 47 44
14 Leicester City 37 10 8 19 41 54 38
15 Aston Villa 37 10 8 19 31 56 38
16 Sunderland 36 7 16 13 30 50 37
17 Newcastle United 37 9 9 19 38 63 36
-------------------------
18 Hull City 37 8 10 19 33 51 34
R19 Burnley 37 6 12 19 27 53 30
R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 8 6 23 41 68 30
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation