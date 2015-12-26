Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 26
AFC Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 1
Chelsea 2 Watford 2
Liverpool 1 Leicester City 0
Manchester City 4 Sunderland 1
Newcastle United 0 Everton 1
Southampton 4 Arsenal 0
Stoke City 2 Manchester United 0
Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Norwich City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 18 11 5 2 37 25 38
2 Arsenal 18 11 3 4 31 18 36
3 Manchester City 18 11 2 5 37 20 35
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 18 8 8 2 31 14 32
-------------------------
5 Crystal Palace 18 9 3 6 23 16 30
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 18 8 5 5 22 16 29
7 Watford 18 8 5 5 23 18 29
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 18 7 6 5 21 22 27
9 Everton 18 6 8 4 32 24 26
10 West Ham United 18 6 8 4 26 22 26
11 Stoke City 18 7 5 6 16 16 26
12 Southampton 18 6 6 6 25 21 24
13 West Bromwich Albion 18 5 5 8 17 24 20
14 AFC Bournemouth 18 5 5 8 22 32 20
15 Chelsea 18 5 4 9 23 29 19
16 Swansea City 18 4 6 8 16 24 18
17 Norwich City 18 4 5 9 20 32 17
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 18 4 5 9 19 33 17
19 Sunderland 18 3 3 12 19 37 12
20 Aston Villa 18 1 5 12 15 32 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 28
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1500)
Everton v Stoke City (1500)
Norwich City v Aston Villa (1500)
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (1730)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1730)
West Ham United v Southampton (1730)