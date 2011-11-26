Nov 26 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Arsenal 1 Fulham 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 Everton 2 Chelsea 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Stoke City 3 Blackburn Rovers 1 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 42 11 34 2 Manchester United 13 9 3 1 30 13 30 3 Tottenham Hotspur 12 9 1 2 26 16 28 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 13 7 5 1 19 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 13 8 1 4 28 17 25 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 26 23 23 7 Liverpool 12 6 4 2 16 11 22 ------------------------- 8 Everton 12 5 1 6 15 16 16 9 Norwich City 13 4 4 5 19 21 16 10 Aston Villa 12 3 6 3 16 17 15 11 Queens Park Rangers 13 4 3 6 14 24 15 12 Stoke City 13 4 3 6 13 23 15 13 West Bromwich Albion 13 4 2 7 12 20 14 14 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13 15 Fulham 13 2 6 5 15 16 12 16 Sunderland 13 2 5 6 15 15 11 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 3 2 8 13 23 11 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 13 3 0 10 19 31 9 19 Wigan Athletic 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 20 Blackburn Rovers 13 1 4 8 17 30 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330) Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)

