Soccer-Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Feb 15 Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
Jan 15 English Premier League results and standings on Sunday. Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 3 Arsenal 2
Played on Saturday Aston Villa 1 Everton 1 Blackburn Rovers 3 Fulham 1 Chelsea 1 Sunderland 0 Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Manchester United 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Norwich City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 20 15 3 2 56 16 48 2 Manchester United 21 15 3 3 52 20 48 3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 14 4 3 39 21 46 ------------------------ 4 Chelsea 21 12 4 5 40 25 40 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 38 31 36 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 21 10 6 5 30 25 36 7 Liverpool 21 9 8 4 24 18 35 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 21 8 6 7 22 31 30 9 Norwich City 21 7 7 7 32 36 28 10 Swansea City 21 6 8 7 23 25 26 11 Everton 21 7 4 10 21 25 25 12 Sunderland 21 6 6 9 27 24 24 13 Aston Villa 21 5 9 7 23 27 24 14 Fulham 21 5 8 8 23 29 23 15 West Bromwich Albion 21 6 4 11 20 30 22 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 4 6 11 23 37 18 17 Blackburn Rovers 21 4 5 12 32 44 17 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 21 4 5 12 19 36 17 19 Bolton Wanderers 21 5 1 15 25 46 16 20 Wigan Athletic 20 3 6 11 18 41 15
Playing on Monday (GMT) Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)
LONDON, Feb 15 Scientists have found signs of brain damage that could cause dementia in a handful of former soccer players, fuelling worries about the danger of frequent knocks from heading the ball or colliding with others on the field.
Feb 15 Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.