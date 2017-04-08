Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3 Hull City 1 Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68 3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54 7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44 9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40 10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37 11 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36 12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36 13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36 14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36 15 Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35 16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31 17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28 19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24 20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.