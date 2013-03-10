UPDATE 2-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 10 Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1 Saturday, March 9 Norwich City 0 Southampton 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Sunderland 1 Reading 1 Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 28 23 2 3 68 31 71 2 Manchester City 28 17 8 3 51 24 59 3 Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 6 7 51 36 54 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 28 15 7 6 56 30 52 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 28 13 8 7 53 32 47 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 29 12 9 8 56 36 45 7 Everton 28 11 12 5 44 35 45 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 29 13 4 12 40 38 43 9 Swansea City 29 10 10 9 40 36 40 10 Fulham 28 8 9 11 39 44 33 11 Stoke City 29 7 12 10 27 35 33 12 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 41 33 13 Newcastle United 29 9 6 14 40 50 33 14 Norwich City 29 7 12 10 27 45 33 15 Sunderland 29 7 9 13 32 41 30 16 Southampton 29 6 10 13 39 51 28 17 Aston Villa 29 6 9 14 28 54 27 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 28 6 6 16 33 55 24 19 Reading 29 5 8 16 35 56 23 20 Queens Park Rangers 29 4 11 14 24 45 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
* Kick It Out says reform proposals are a 'sham' (Adds Kick it Out statement)