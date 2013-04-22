April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 22
Manchester United 3 Aston Villa 0
Sunday, April 21
Liverpool 2 Chelsea 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester City 1
Saturday, April 20
Fulham 0 Arsenal 1
Norwich City 2 Reading 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Stoke City 2
Sunderland 1 Everton 0
Swansea City 0 Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 1
West Ham United 2 Wigan Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 34 27 3 4 78 35 84
2 Manchester City 33 20 8 5 59 30 68
3 Arsenal 34 18 9 7 65 35 63
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 33 18 8 7 66 35 62
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 33 18 7 8 58 41 61
-------------------------
6 Everton 34 14 14 6 51 38 56
7 Liverpool 34 13 12 9 61 42 51
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 13 6 14 43 44 45
9 Swansea City 33 10 12 11 43 42 42
10 West Ham United 34 11 9 14 40 47 42
11 Fulham 34 10 10 14 44 52 40
12 Southampton 34 9 12 13 47 54 39
13 Norwich City 34 8 14 12 33 53 38
14 Sunderland 34 9 10 15 38 45 37
15 Stoke City 34 8 13 13 30 41 37
16 Newcastle United 34 10 7 17 43 60 37
17 Aston Villa 34 8 10 16 36 63 34
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 33 8 7 18 37 60 31
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 4 12 18 29 56 24
20 Reading 34 5 9 20 37 65 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation