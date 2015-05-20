May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 20
Arsenal 0 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 37 25 9 3 70 31 84
2 Manchester City 37 23 7 7 81 38 76
3 Arsenal 37 21 9 7 67 35 72
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 37 20 9 8 62 37 69
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 37 18 8 11 51 42 62
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 18 7 12 57 53 61
-------------------------
7 Southampton 37 18 6 13 54 31 60
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 37 16 8 13 46 48 56
9 Stoke City 37 14 9 14 42 44 51
10 Everton 37 12 11 14 48 49 47
11 West Ham United 37 12 11 14 44 45 47
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 9 16 46 51 45
13 West Bromwich Albion 37 11 11 15 37 47 44
14 Leicester City 37 10 8 19 41 54 38
15 Sunderland 37 7 17 13 30 50 38
16 Aston Villa 37 10 8 19 31 56 38
17 Newcastle United 37 9 9 19 38 63 36
-------------------------
18 Hull City 37 8 10 19 33 51 34
R19 Burnley 37 6 12 19 27 53 30
R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 8 6 23 41 68 30
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 24
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Aston Villa v Burnley (1400)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1400)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1400)
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Hull City v Manchester United (1400)
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Manchester City v Southampton (1400)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1400)
Stoke City v Liverpool (1400)