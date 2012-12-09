Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 9 Everton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3 West Ham United 2 Liverpool 3 Saturday, December 8 Arsenal 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 0 Southampton 1 Reading 0 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 3 Swansea City 3 Norwich City 4 Wigan Athletic 2 Queens Park Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 16 13 0 3 40 23 39 2 Manchester City 16 9 6 1 30 14 33 3 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29 ------------------------- 4 Everton 16 6 8 2 27 20 26 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 2 6 29 25 26 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 16 8 2 6 24 21 26 7 Arsenal 16 6 6 4 26 16 24 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 16 6 5 5 26 21 23 9 Stoke City 16 5 8 3 14 12 23 10 Liverpool 16 5 7 4 22 20 22 11 West Ham United 16 6 4 6 21 20 22 12 Norwich City 16 5 7 4 17 24 22 13 Fulham 15 4 5 6 25 26 17 14 Newcastle United 15 4 5 6 17 21 17 15 Southampton 16 4 3 9 22 32 15 16 Aston Villa 16 3 6 7 12 23 15 17 Wigan Athletic 16 4 3 9 17 30 15 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 15 2 7 6 14 21 13 19 Reading 15 1 6 8 19 28 9 20 Queens Park Rangers 16 0 7 9 13 29 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 10 Fulham v Newcastle United (2000)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur