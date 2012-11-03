Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 3
Fulham 2 Everton 2
Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1
Norwich City 1 Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1
Swansea City 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wigan Athletic 1
West Ham United 0 Manchester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 10 8 0 2 26 14 24
2 Chelsea 10 7 2 1 22 10 23
3 Manchester City 10 6 4 0 18 9 22
-------------------------
4 Everton 10 4 5 1 19 13 17
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 10 4 3 3 15 8 15
7 Fulham 10 4 3 3 21 16 15
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 10 4 3 3 13 11 15
9 West Bromwich Albion 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
10 Newcastle United 9 3 4 2 11 13 13
11 Swansea City 10 3 3 4 15 14 12
12 Wigan Athletic 10 3 2 5 11 16 11
13 Liverpool 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
14 Norwich City 10 2 4 4 8 18 10
15 Stoke City 10 1 6 3 8 10 9
16 Sunderland 9 1 6 2 6 9 9
17 Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 8 14 9
-------------------------
18 Reading 8 0 4 4 11 17 4
19 Southampton 9 1 1 7 14 26 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 4
Queens Park Rangers v Reading (1330)
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1600)
Monday, November 5
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (2000)