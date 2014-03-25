March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 25
Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2
Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3
Newcastle United 0 Everton 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69
2 Manchester City 29 21 3 5 79 27 66
3 Liverpool 30 20 5 5 82 38 65
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 55 36 63
-------------------------
5 Everton 30 16 9 5 46 30 57
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56
7 Manchester United 31 15 6 10 48 37 51
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 31 14 4 13 38 43 46
9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45
10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37
11 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34
12 Hull City 30 9 6 15 32 37 33
13 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32
14 West Ham United 30 8 7 15 32 40 31
15 Swansea City 31 7 9 15 42 48 30
16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28
17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 28 6 7 15 26 44 25
19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25
20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 26
West Ham United v Hull City (1945)
Liverpool v Sunderland (2000)