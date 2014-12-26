Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, December 26
Arsenal 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Burnley 0 Liverpool 1
Chelsea 2 West Ham United 0
Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 3
Everton 0 Stoke City 1
Leicester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1
Sunderland 1 Hull City 3
Swansea City 1 Aston Villa 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 18 14 3 1 40 13 45
2 Manchester City 18 13 3 2 39 15 42
3 Manchester United 18 10 5 3 33 19 35
-------------------------
4 Southampton 18 10 2 6 31 14 32
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 18 9 4 5 29 21 31
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 18 8 6 4 32 22 30
7 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 3 6 24 24 30
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 18 8 4 6 23 19 28
9 Liverpool 18 7 4 7 22 24 25
10 Newcastle United 18 6 5 7 19 26 23
11 Stoke City 18 6 4 8 19 23 22
12 Everton 18 5 6 7 27 28 21
13 Aston Villa 18 5 5 8 11 22 20
14 Sunderland 18 3 10 5 16 27 19
15 West Bromwich Albion 18 4 5 9 18 26 17
16 Queens Park Rangers 18 5 2 11 21 34 17
17 Hull City 18 3 7 8 18 25 16
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 18 3 6 9 20 30 15
19 Burnley 18 3 6 9 12 27 15
20 Leicester City 18 2 4 12 16 31 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 28
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200)
Southampton v Chelsea (1405)
Aston Villa v Sunderland (1500)
Hull City v Leicester City (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace (1500)
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
West Ham United v Arsenal (1500)
Newcastle United v Everton (1615)
Monday, December 29
Liverpool v Swansea City (2000)