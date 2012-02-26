Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League on Sunday
Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Norwich City 1 Manchester United 2
Stoke City 2 Swansea City 0
Saturday, February 25
Chelsea 3 Bolton Wanderers 0
Manchester City 3 Blackburn Rovers 0
Newcastle United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Fulham 1
West Bromwich Albion 4 Sunderland 0
Wigan Athletic 0 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 26 20 3 3 67 19 63
2 Manchester United 26 19 4 3 63 26 61
3 Tottenham Hotspur 26 16 5 5 51 30 53
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 26 14 4 8 53 37 46
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 26 13 7 6 47 31 46
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 26 12 7 7 38 38 43
7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 26 9 8 9 38 43 35
9 Sunderland 26 9 6 11 34 30 33
10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33
11 Fulham 26 8 9 9 32 36 33
12 Stoke City 26 9 6 11 26 38 33
13 West Bromwich Albion 26 9 5 12 33 35 32
14 Swansea City 26 7 9 10 28 34 30
15 Aston Villa 26 6 11 9 29 34 29
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 5 7 14 30 51 22
17 Queens Park Rangers 26 5 6 15 27 45 21
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 26 5 6 15 37 59 21
19 Bolton Wanderers 26 6 2 18 29 54 20
20 Wigan Athletic 26 4 8 14 23 50 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation