Oct 15 English Premier League results and
standings on Saturday
Chelsea 3 Everton 1
Liverpool 1 Manchester United 1
Manchester City 4 Aston Villa 1
Norwich City 3 Swansea City 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 Blackburn Rovers 1
Stoke City 2 Fulham 0
Wigan Athletic 1 Bolton Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 27 6 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 25 6 20
3 Chelsea 8 6 1 1 20 9 19
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 8 4 2 2 11 9 14
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 0 2 11 10 12
7 Stoke City 8 3 3 2 6 8 12
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 8 2 5 1 10 9 11
9 Norwich City 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
10 Queens Park Rangers 8 2 3 3 6 14 9
11 Swansea City 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
12 Fulham 8 1 4 3 10 9 7
13 Everton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
15 Arsenal 7 2 1 4 10 16 7
16 Sunderland 7 1 3 3 9 8 6
17 Bolton Wanderers 8 2 0 6 12 22 6
-------------------------
18 West Bromwich Albion 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
19 Wigan Athletic 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
20 Blackburn Rovers 8 1 2 5 9 18 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1100)
Arsenal v Sunderland (1230)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)