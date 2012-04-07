Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League matches on Saturday Bolton Wanderers 0 Fulham 3 Chelsea 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 2 Everton 2 Stoke City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Blackburn Rovers 0
Friday, April 6 Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 31 24 4 3 76 27 76 2 Manchester City 31 22 5 4 75 25 71 3 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 8 7 56 36 59 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 31 18 4 9 62 41 58 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 32 16 8 8 55 37 56 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 32 16 8 8 48 42 56 7 Everton 32 12 8 12 34 34 44 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 32 11 10 11 37 34 43 9 Sunderland 32 11 9 12 42 37 42 10 Fulham 32 11 9 12 42 42 42 11 Stoke City 32 11 8 13 31 44 41 12 Norwich City 32 10 10 12 44 51 40 13 West Bromwich Albion 32 11 6 15 39 43 39 14 Swansea City 32 10 9 13 35 41 39 15 Aston Villa 31 7 13 11 34 43 34 16 Bolton Wanderers 31 9 2 20 36 63 29 17 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 7 17 35 54 28 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 32 7 7 18 43 67 28 19 Wigan Athletic 32 6 10 16 30 57 28 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 5 7 20 34 70 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 8 Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1230) Arsenal v Manchester City (1500) Monday, April 9 Everton v Sunderland (1400) Newcastle United v Bolton Wanderers (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1400) Aston Villa v Stoke City (1630) Fulham v Chelsea (1900)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.