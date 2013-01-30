UPDATE 1-Soccer-Under-siege Wenger blames "scandalous" ref for Arsenal rout
LONDON, March 7 Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 30 Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2 Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 3 West Ham United 1 Manchester United 2 Southampton 1 Norwich City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Reading 2 Chelsea 2 Tuesday, January 29 Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2 Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 24 19 2 3 59 31 59 2 Manchester City 24 15 7 2 45 19 52 3 Chelsea 24 13 7 4 49 24 46 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 24 12 6 6 41 29 42 ------------------------- 5 Everton 24 10 11 3 37 27 41 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 24 10 8 6 48 29 38 7 Liverpool 24 9 8 7 42 30 35 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 24 8 10 6 34 27 34 9 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 4 10 34 34 34 10 Stoke City 24 6 12 6 24 29 30 11 Sunderland 24 7 8 9 27 31 29 12 Fulham 24 7 7 10 36 41 28 13 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 27 36 27 14 Norwich City 24 6 9 9 25 40 27 15 Newcastle United 24 6 6 12 30 42 24 16 Southampton 24 5 8 11 31 42 23 17 Reading 24 4 8 12 30 45 20 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 24 5 5 14 27 45 20 19 Aston Villa 24 4 8 12 20 46 20 20 Queens Park Rangers 24 2 10 12 18 37 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 2 Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245) Arsenal v Stoke City (1500) Everton v Aston Villa (1500) Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500) Reading v Sunderland (1500) West Ham United v Swansea City (1500) Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500) Fulham v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, February 3 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.